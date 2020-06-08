Quarantine centre inmates in Odisha go on hunger strike seeking COVID-19 swab tests

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Inmates of various quarantine centres in Naugaon block staged hunger strike demanding immediate swab tests on Sunday.

The agitators, mostly returnees, lodged at quarantine centres in Sudakanthi, Galadhari and Naugaon said they will not take food if their swabs are not collected by health personnel soon.



Sources said inmates are being sent home from quarantine centres without being tested for Covid-19.

Sarpanch of Naugaon panchayat said nearly 45 migrant workers are staying in the local quarantine centre but swabs have been collected from only 13 inmates.

Similarly, Rohia sarpanch Siba Prasad Nayak said of the 59 inmates lodged in the local centre, swabs of only six have been collected so far.



“I pacified the protestors by assuring them that the health department would collect their swabs in next two to three days following which the strike was called off,” he added.