STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Teacher among two arrested for smuggling leopard, deer hides in Odisha

Acting on a tip-off, STF officers conducted a raid at Giripuja forest in Daspalla on Sunday evening when they were allegedly planning to sell the skins to some customers.

Published: 08th June 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

Leopard skins are prized by many. (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Monday arrested two persons, including a teacher of a private college, and seized two leopard and two deer hides from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency's officers conducted a raid at Giripuja forest in Daspalla on Sunday evening when they were allegedly planning to sell the skins to some customers.

"A case has been registered under Sections 379, 411, 120B of IPC and Section 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act. The accused Pratap Kumar Nayak of Sakini Village and Kishore Chandra Dehury of Dedhasara village will be produced before a court in Daspalla on Monday," STF DIG Jai Narayan Pankaj told TNIE.

Police sources said Dehury is working with a college in Nayagarh district as a teacher. One of the leopards' skin has holes and the other leopard hide indicates a broken leg.

"It needs to be verified whether one leopard was shot and another was trapped in the forests. The seized skins will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for examination," said Pankaj.

Leopard skins are used for home decoration or in the creation of luxury carpets, while deer hides are used to make leather items.

Meanwhile, STF said they will request the court to allow them to take the accused on remand for further interrogation to ascertain about the place where the leopards and deer were killed and if the smugglers have contacts outside the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Leopard skin Odisha Odisha Crime Branch Odisha leopard skin smuggling Leopard hide smuggling
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp