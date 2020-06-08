STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two doctors, six UTPs test COVID-19 positive in Rourkela

Swab samples of policemen who escorted or came in contact with the 31 arrested persons have been collected.

Published: 08th June 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

samples, coronavirus

The RGH and jail premises were sanitised. (PHOTO | ASHISH KRISHNA HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two senior doctors of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and six under-trial prisoners (UTPs) of the special jail here were among the 18 who tested positive for COVID-19 in Sundargarh district on Saturday night.

The biggest single-day spike took the tally to 99 positive cases in the district. Sundargarh now has 43 active cases after recovery of 56 coronavirus patients.

The spread of coronavirus in RGH and in the prison has become a cause of worry for the district administration. An RGH official informed that the affected doctors, who hold senior administrative posts, were asymptomatic and have been put in home isolation. They are suspected to have contracted the virus from some undiagnosed infected person during medical duty.  

On Sunday, the administration conducted swab test of more than 100 RGH employees including many doctors. While 80 samples tested negative, report of the rest 20 is awaited.

A jail official said the six positive UTPs have been shifted to a separate cell. Swab samples of 31 UTPs and 19 jail employees were collected three days back.

The affected UTPs are among the 31 accused persons sent to jail on June 2 for their involvement in the violent protest in the Rourkela main road area demanding lifting of containment tag a fortnight back.

The UTPs belong to a particular ghetto in the area that has reported 12 positive cases since the containment zone tag was lifted on May 30. Since April 26, the troubled area has reported 34 cases.   

Swab samples of policemen who escorted or came in contact with the 31 arrested persons have been collected.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said besides the RGH doctors and UTPs, two new positive cases, both in home quarantine, were detected from Kalunga and Nuagaon while the rest were found in quarantine centres at Lathikata, Bargaon and Balishankara blocks, Birmitrapur town and Hi-Tech COVID-19 hospital at Rourkela.

The steep surge in cases has left the administration worried over the spread of coronavirus in areas under Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits. On June 4, the Collector had assigned the task of contact tracing of positive cases to two OAS and one ORS officers. The RMC Commissioner and ADM were asked to ensure smooth management of the task. Panposh Sub-Collector was directed to coordinate with the Commissioner and ADM.

The RGH and jail premises were sanitised. Official sources said contact tracing of the new patients is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rourkela Government Hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp