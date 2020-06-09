Action sought against servitors for not wearing masks

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL filed in the Orissa High Court on Monday sought direction to the State Government to take action against the Sevayats, Daitapatis and Mudirasta Sevak for allegedly not wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms during Snana Yatra of the Trinity at Jagannath Temple in Puri on June 5.

The petition assumes significance as police had imposed fine on Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi and 20 other BJP workers for allegedly not wearing masks and defying social distancing norms on June 4.

The Government had prohibited public gathering around the temple during the festival and observed it only with the participation of minimum number of servitors to contain spread of Covid-19. As Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb did not perform Chhera Pahanra during the festival, the ritual was done by Mudirasta Sevak this year. The mandatory use of masks and maintaining social distancing were given a go-by during all stages of the festival, the petition alleged.

Advocate Dillip Kumar Ray, who filed the PIL, has also sought the Court’s direction to the Government for making proper arrangement for pulling the three giant chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra during Rath Yatra on June 23.

The petitioner also expected the Court to ensure that the chariots are not drawn by engaging police personnel or any person in view of the pandemic situation.