STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Admin wakes up to pending projects in Kotia

Mishra added that road construction works will also speed up in the area.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Days after the MLA of Salur in Andhra Pradesh (AP) Rajanna Dora distributed essential commodities to lockdown-hit residents of Kotia, the Koraput administration woke up from its slumber on Monday and reviewed all the pending State Government projects being undertaken in disputed panchayat.
Collector Madhusudan Mishra said a team of officers led by the Sub-Collector will visit Kotia on Tuesday to examine status of the projects. A report on Odisha’s apathy towards villages under the panchayat was published in The New Indian Express on Sunday.

The Odisha Government had sanctioned `150 crore in 2018 for construction of roads, hospital, police station and school buildings at the Kotia gram panchayat.After the review meeting, Mishra told mediapersons that a 10-bed health sub-centre in Kotia will be handed over to the administration on June 20 and SOUTHCO has been asked to provide power supply to the facility before that. He added that ground floor work of the police station has been completed while construction of walls of the second floor is underway. There are also plans to construct a third floor in the due course of time, he said.

Mishra directed the Pottangi BDO to construct market yards and sheds for the convenience of farmers and vendors at the Kotia weekly haat and the RTO to resume plying of OSRTC buses to Kotia village which was discontinued during the lockdown.

On allegations that Odisha Government did not provide relief to residents during the lockdown, the Collector informed that ration for three months, pension money and stipend for school students were provided to people in advance just before the lockdown.

Mishra added that road construction works will also speed up in the area.Social activist Ajit Patra said to bring a sense of belonging among the locals towards the land, the district administration should organised mass singing of ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ in Kotia and celebrate Utkal Divas on April 1 every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp