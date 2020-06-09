Farmers reap bumper harvest

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Notwithstanding the challenges posed by the lockdown, bumper paddy harvest was recorded in the Upper Kolab ayacut area in the district during Rabi season.

Farmers of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra had cultivated paddy on over 25,000 hectare land in January this year. Despite facing problems in getting labourers and fertiliser, the farmers harvested an average of 25 quintal paddy per acre.

The Agriculture department had set a target of 12.50 lakh quintal paddy production during the Rabi season. Buoyed by the harvest, the department now has hiked the target by an additional four lakh quintal.

Over 12,000 farmers from the district had registered their names for selling their produce of which 3,868 have already sold their stock in various mandis. As of now, 4.32 lakh quintal paddy has been procured in the district.