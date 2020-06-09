STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hotels can function with 30 pc capacity: Govt

However, Odisha Government’s order on closure of religious places/places worship and shopping malls till June 30 remains valid.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 10:03 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hotels will be allowed to operate in Odisha from Monday with up to 30 per cent capacity as per the June 1 guidelines issued by the State Government.

A guideline issued from the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Sunday night had created confusion in this regard, resulting in many hotels remaining shut. The guidelines said that restaurants and hotels will be permitted home delivery/takeaways including home delivery by food aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy.

The June 1 guidelines issued by the Government said hotels will be allowed to operate with up to 30 pc capacity and restaurant services will be open only for in-house guests. The order also maintained that restaurants and hotels are permitted for home delivery/takeaways of food. In its revised guidelines issued on Monday, the Government said the guidelines regarding hotels and restaurants issued on June 1 will remain valid till further orders.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its guidelines issued on May 30 to States and Union Territories for Unlock 1 had allowed opening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services and shopping malls from June 8.

However, Odisha Government’s order on closure of religious places/places worship and shopping malls till June 30 remains valid.

