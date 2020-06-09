Niranjan targets Shah on virtual rally

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah remained silent on BJD Government and targeted the Congress during ‘Odisha Jan Sambad rally’on Monday, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee hit back by asking how this will help controlling the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Describing this as cheap politics meant only for propaganda, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the virtual rally organised by spending crores of rupees is a cruel joke on the poor people of the State. Patnaik asked where was Shah during the last three months when Covid-19 spread from one state to another.

Shah was also silent when lakhs of migrant workers were walking to their homes following the nationwide lockdown, Patnaik said and added many of the returnees died on their way but there was no attempt made to save their lives and protect livelihoods. In such a crisis situation, addressing a virtual rally only to propagate the so-called achievements of BJP and the Centre does not seem to be in the interest of Odisha or the country, he said.