Cashew processing unit resumes production

 After remaining closed for around one-and-a-half year due to labour unrest, the cashew processing unit at Mudiguda in Khairput block has resumed production.

Published: 10th June 2020 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : After remaining closed for around one-and-a-half year due to labour unrest, the cashew processing unit at Mudiguda in Khairput block has resumed production.Supported and financed by Bonda Development Agency, the unit aims at bringing the Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) Bonda women under Odisha PVTG Employment and Livelihood Improvement Programme, an initiative of SC/ST Development department. 

A one-month training on cashew processing is being imparted to the 32 Bonda women members of Malyabanta Women’s Cashew Production and Processing Cooperative Society Limited from May 13 while adhering to social distancing norms, said BDA project leader Debendra Chandra Mahari. 

“We have set a monthly production target of 12 quintal for the factory. Around 1500-1700 tonne of cashew is bring produced on the Bonda hills every year and given the pace of processing, we require around 10 tonne at present. However, the requirement will go up to 50 tonne in a year if we get new automatic machines,” he said. 

Once cashewnuts are finally processed, they would be sold in the market through the cooperative society at `1,000-1,500 per kg depending on quality. Two technicians are also undergoing training and all facilities have been provided to them. The training will end on June 12. 

