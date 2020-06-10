Covid safety norms flouted at funeral

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Throwing Covid-19 safety norms to the wind, over 2000 residents of an area along the Rourkela main road took out a funeral procession that lasted over 90 minutes on Monday evening. It started with a prayer near the RDA building complex and culminated at the graveyard after passing through the highly congested AB Lane, a portion of the main road and Plant site lane. Not only were members of the funeral procession bunched together closely, none wore masks. And police were mute spectators to the violations that put others in the lanes at risk.

The area is Rourkela’s epicentre of Covid-19 reporting 34 positive cases, but the residents have been callous to the severity of the situation. Although it had been notified as a containment zone, residents violated Covid-19 norms frequently which also led to violent clashes with police.However, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), police and the city administration are clueless on how to respond to the situation.

A senior police officer admitted that legal action remains the last option. He said even if some violators get arrested, it would not be immediately possible for police to know their health status besides, leading to logistic issues. Three days back, six of the 31 UTPs from the area turned out to be coronavirus positive in jail, while an infected person of the locality joined work at Vedvyas on June 1. Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan avoided comment on the issue.