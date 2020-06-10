Eight more test positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar, four have travel history

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eight more persons, including four doctors from AIIMS, tested positive for coronavirus in the Capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 97. The doctors were asymptomatic. “The administration is keeping a watch on the situation as there is a possibility of more number people coming in contact with the doctors,” said Khurda Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout. The rest four persons who tested positive were under home quarantine in areas under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. They were admitted to Covid hospital immediately, Corporation officials said.

The other four cases had a travel history. A 28-year-old man from Chandrasekharpur have a travel history to Hyderabad while three others have a travel history to Delhi. They area a 29-year-old man from Dumduma and two members of a family, a 26-year-old woman and 34-year old man from Patia. BMC officials said the primary contacts and neighbours were put under home quarantine and will be under surveillance for one to two weeks.

Further contact tracing is on to check spread of the virus, they said. After detection of the eight cases the total number of active cases in the City reached 41, most of which are from North Zone, sources said. The spike in cases in the last one week has also remained a cause of concern for the civic body officials as around 25 cases have been reported in the Capital during this period. A total 19 persons tested positive in Khurda district on the day.