Four AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors test COVID-19 positive

Three of them were residing in an apartment in Aiginia containment zone.

Published: 10th June 2020 08:55 AM

coronavirus; nurse; doctor; masks

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four doctors of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, including a woman, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday in the midst of rising concern over safety of healthcare personnel in both Covid and general hospitals in the State. The infected included three senior residents and one junior resident. Three of them were residing in an apartment in Aiginia containment zone. The number of affected doctors in the premier health institution rose to five as earlier a junior resident deployed in Covid ward was diagnosed with the infection. AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said three senior residents were home quarantined in the apartment for the last week after the area was declared as a containment zone by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

“We tested them after the quarantine period was over. The samples came out positive. They were not engaged in Covid management,” she said. The source of infection of a lady junior resident of dermatology department is yet to be ascertained. Samples of three more doctors, who had come in contact with her, have been collected and sent for tests. At least 14 doctors and as many paramedics have been infected with coronavirus in Odisha in less than a fortnight.

Besides the five doctors from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, four from MKCG MCH Berhampur, two from Rourkela Government Hospital and one each from City Hospital Cuttack, Talcher Covid Hospital and Nayagarh district headquarters hospital have been infected.

A worried Health and Family Welfare department is now trying to assess the situation and ascertain whether the doctors and medical staff have been infected by Covid-19 positive patients, who were asymptomatic but visited the hospitals for treatment. “We are trying to find out whether the medical professionals have been infected by patients or had any contact history from outside their work space. We are also inquiring whether there is any breach of safety protocol,” said a senior health official.

Four AIIMS doctors test Covid-19 positive

Raising concern, the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) alleged that doctors and nurses deployed at non-Covid hospitals are working in dangerous conditions without protective gear provided to them.OMSA President Dr Narayan Rout said the personal protective equipment (PPE) is supplied as per the prescribed guideline, depriving many personnel who may be coming in contact with asymptomatic outdoor and indoor patients. “No one is immune to the infection. All medical staff should be provided at least five N95 masks per week apart from adequate PPE,” he added.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra, however, claimed that the hospitals have been provided sufficient and quality PPE. “We have once again written to them that the protocol should be followed properly and they all should use PPE, mask and other protective gears while coming in contact with any patient,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has arranged a State-level technical workshop for the treating doctors of both Covid and non-Covid hospitals and all medical colleges.“The workshop will focus on the safety measures to be adopted by the healthcare professionals in view of rising number of cases among them. All chief district medical and public health officers and senior functionaries of all Covid Hospitals will attend,” Mohapatra said.

