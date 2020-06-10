Migrants booked

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police cases were filed against migrants lodged at a quarantine centre in Cuttack district for violating Covid-19 guidelines.Sixty migrants, who were isolated at the temporary medical camp (TMC) on the premises DIET SC/ST Hostel at Paikapadapatana in Narasinghpur block, staged a road blockade on Monday violating the quarantine guidelines. They were demanding collection and testing of their swab samples.

Altogether, 64 migrants were lodged in the TMC and except six women, the rest participated in the demonstration. They stepped out of the TMC and blocked the Narasinghpur-Siddhamula road. Though the road blockade was later withdrawn after police and block officials intervened, a case was registered against them for staging road blockade illegally in violation of the quarantine guidelines. IIC of Narasinghpur police station Lingaraj Lenka said all the errant migrants have been booked under Section 283/269/270/34 of IPC.