STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

MP Biseswar Tudu seeks action against sand mafia

Tudu said the illegal practice was being carried out even during lockdown owing to nexus between Government officials and the sand mafia.

Published: 10th June 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mafia

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj MP Biseswar Tudu and Sarashkana MLA Budhan Murmur on Tuesday met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and sought stringent action against sand mafia, operating in the district.The MP also demanded action against tehsildars and block development officers for their failure to check illegal sand and morrum mining in Rashgobindpur, Morada, Suliapada, Sarashkana, Bangiriposi, Shamakhunta, Betnoti and Badasahi blocks. 

Tudu said the illegal practice was being carried out even during lockdown owing to nexus between Government officials and the sand mafia. He said the mafia have been taking advantage of the night curfew and carrying out their activities with absolute impunity. 

Even lease holders have been violating the norms by lifting excess sand from river bed and this has resulted in huge loss to the exchequer. “The district administration had imposed fines on the sand mafia and the practice was curtailed to some extent. However, little has been done to prevent illegal sand mining in the district in the last few years,” Tudu said. 

The Collector assured the delegation that a task force will be constituted soon and raids conducted to curb the practice. He said necessary action will be taken tehsildars or other block officials if their involvement in the illegal mining comes to fore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sand mafia Biseswar Tudu
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp