MP Biseswar Tudu seeks action against sand mafia

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj MP Biseswar Tudu and Sarashkana MLA Budhan Murmur on Tuesday met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and sought stringent action against sand mafia, operating in the district.The MP also demanded action against tehsildars and block development officers for their failure to check illegal sand and morrum mining in Rashgobindpur, Morada, Suliapada, Sarashkana, Bangiriposi, Shamakhunta, Betnoti and Badasahi blocks.

Tudu said the illegal practice was being carried out even during lockdown owing to nexus between Government officials and the sand mafia. He said the mafia have been taking advantage of the night curfew and carrying out their activities with absolute impunity.

Even lease holders have been violating the norms by lifting excess sand from river bed and this has resulted in huge loss to the exchequer. “The district administration had imposed fines on the sand mafia and the practice was curtailed to some extent. However, little has been done to prevent illegal sand mining in the district in the last few years,” Tudu said.

The Collector assured the delegation that a task force will be constituted soon and raids conducted to curb the practice. He said necessary action will be taken tehsildars or other block officials if their involvement in the illegal mining comes to fore.