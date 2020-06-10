Sarpanch among 146 infected

By Express News Service

A Sarpanch and two watchmen were among the seven positive cases that Sundargarh reported in the last 24 hours. All the new cases are linked to the temporary medical centre at Subdega block in the district.

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan informed that apart from the sarpanch and security guards, the others are returnees from Maharashtra. The TMC and entire village where the facility is located have been declared as containment zone and all patients shifted to Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela.This is the second instance of a sarpanch testing positive for the coronavirus. Earlier on May 17, a sarpanch engaged in management of a TMC was infected but the Government had not revealed the details.

With this, Sundargarh tally has rose to 118 with 53 active cases.Earlier, two doctors of Rourkela Government Hospital and six under trial prisoners of Rourkela Special Jail were found positive.In Mayurbhanj, 11 health staff of PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH) including two doctors, as many staff nurses and seven health workers have been asked to remain in home quarantine after they came in contact with a patient who tested positive for the virus on Friday night.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj informed that a woman suffering from tuberculosis, who had come to PRM MCH on June 2, was tested coronavirus positive on Friday. She belongs to Bahalda. Swab samples of the 11 health staff have been collected for test.Apart from the woman, three persons have been infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours. The three are migrants who returned from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. They were lodged at TMCs in Jashipur and Rashgobindpur blocks.

In Jagatsinghpur, eight positive cases were detected, taking the total number of affected patients to 97. While five of the patients belong to Biridi block, two are from Tirtol and one from Raghunathpur. They had returned from Gujarat and Maharashtra and were asymptomatic. They were in institutional quarantine and have been shifted to KIMS Covid Hospital at Bhubaneswar. The district currently has 40 active cases.

A day after Malkangiri administration announced that it was Covid free, the district reported one positive case on Tuesday. The patient had returned from Gujarat and was quarantined at a TMC under Korukonda block. This was the first case detected after a gap of 12 days.

Meanwhile, the doctor and a nurse of Nayagarh district headquarters hospital who were found positive on Monday, were admitted to a Covid-19 hospital at Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.Nayagarh CDMO Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Sarangi said the Surgery and Maternity wards have been disinfected and sealed. Earlier on June 4, a nurse of the hospital had tested positive. The source of infection of the three health staff has not been ascertained as yet, leaving the DHH staff, patients and their attendants worried.