State plans projects under NREGA to engage returnee migrants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government plans to construct 1.03 lakh farm ponds in convergence with the flagship wage employment programme MGNREGA to provide gainful employment to migrant workers. Jointly briefing the media about the series of measures taken by the Government to boost agricultural and horticultural activities in the extraordinary situation of Covid-19, Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Sourabh Garg and Cooperation Secretary VV Yadav said the `200 crore special package announced by Chief Minister will benefit 25 lakh farmers.

Plantation activities in 19,900 hectare have been taken up for boosting production of food and engagement of rural workforce.“It has been targeted to take up kharif activities in 61.8 lakh hectare with a target of producing 96 lakh tonnes of food grains. The major thrust is given on crop diversification by diverting area under rice and increasing area under pulses, oil seeds and other remunerative crops,” Garg said.

A nodal officer in each district has been engaged to oversee implementation of various schemes and agricultural programmes.

As risk mitigation measure during kharif 2020, it has been planned to cover 30 lakh farmers including 10 lakh non-loanee farmers under Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).Highlighting speedier disbursement of crop loan to farmers, Yadav said short term credit to the tune of `2,649 crore has been provided till May 31 as compared to `1,218 crore during the same period last year. This is is 117 per cent more.

Around 6.19 lakh farmers have been provided kharif loan compared to 3.05 lakh farmers, which is 103 pc more than, during this period last Year.Crop loan amounting to `10.78 crore and `23.38 crore have been provided to 750 SHGs and 4,026 Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) respectively.The State Government has announced an enhanced crop credit of `9,000 crore to farmers through cooperative credit structures during this kharif. With Rabi paddy procurement in full swing in 17 districts, Yadav said 10.51 lakh tonnes have been procured which is 40 pc more than last year’s procurement (7.97 lakh tonne). `1,381 crore has been credited to the farmers’ account.