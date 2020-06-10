STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VSSUT tweaks exam rules after student protest

VSSUT

VSSUT

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Facing student opposition over its decision to conduct term-end examinations in July despite the Covid-19 crisis, the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla has issued a new set of guidelines which provide alternative options for appearing the tests.Dean (Academics)  S Swain said as per the new guidelines, students have been given three options to appear the tests. The first option involves a hybrid model of online and offline examinations. VSSUT has designed an interface ‘Knowledge Outcome Kiosk’ (KNOCK) in which students will take the tests at home within a stipulated time limit and upload scanned copies of their answer sheets for evaluation. 

Similarly, under the normalisation method, students will be evaluated for the term end examinations on the basis of marks secured in previous semesters as well as marks in internal test. As per the third option, students can appear the examinations when the university reopens, which is possible only after necessary instructions from the Government or end of September. New guidelines have also been issued for MPhil and PhD students.

In an advisory on June 1, the university had asked all under-graduate and post-graduate final semester students to quarantine themselves in hostels from the third week of June till the end of their term end examinations next month. The decision had not gone down well with students and parents. 

Alleging that the hostels lacked basic facilities like water supply, sanitation and accessibility, many students and guardians had expressed displeasure over the move to conduct examinations during the prevailing crisis and demanded for online tests. On June 5, the Skill Development and Technical Education department had asked the VSSUT authorities to adopt a standard procedure and select an online platform for conducting examinations. The university authorities held a meeting in this regard and issued a revised set of guidelines for conducting the examinations on Tuesday evening.

