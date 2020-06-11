33 new cases in Jagatsinghpur, highest in a day

By Express News Service

Jagatsinghpur witnessed the highest single-day spike in cases on Wednesday with 33 persons testing positive. All cases are related to quarantine centres. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra informed that the patients belonged to Naugaon, Jagatsinghpur, Kujang, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks and they had returned from Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.

All of them were asymptomatic and have been shifted to KIMS Covid-19 Hospital at Bhubaneswar.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 130 of which, 62 are under treatment and 68 recovered.On the other hand, a pregnant woman is among the four new Covid-19 cases that were detected in Mayurbhanj district in the last 24 hours.

While three of them were migrants from Bijatala, Karanjia, Kusumi blocks and had returned from Tamil Nadu and Haryana, the woman is a resident of Pratapur area under Badsahi block.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said efforts are on to find out the source of infection of the woman and her contact tracing is underway.

The patient stays with 14 of her family members in the village. Their swab samples will be collected for test. All the four patients have been shifted to Covid-19 hospital at Bankisole.Similarly, four members of a family including two minors in Jharsuguda have been found coronavirus positive.

They had returned from West Bengal on June 2 and quarantined at Badheimunda ITI facility. With this, Jharsuguda’s tally rose to 13 and five of them are active cases.No new case has been reported from Ganjam in the last 24 hours while the State’s tally stood at 110 on Wednesday.

Covid+ve patient dies

Berhampur: A coronavirus positive patient died in the Covid-19 hospital at Sitalapali on Wednesday. He had returned from West Bengal with his wife and two daughters in a car to Chatrapur. Since they travelled from West Bengal, their swab samples were tested and he was found positive. The patient was admitted to the hospital while his family members were sent to a TMC. Sources said his condition worsened and he succumbed on the day. Ganjam administration is yet to confirm.

Free from virus, corona warriors eager to join work

Berhampur: AFTER recovering from Covid-19, two homeguards of Ganjam district are now eager to join work undeterred by the challenges that managing the pandemic poses. The two were engaged in TMC and Jagannathpur railway station duties when they had tested positive for the disease on May 23. The two frontline Covid warriors - Prashant Jani and Pushpa Devi - were discharged on June 6 and asked to stay under institutional quarantine for 10 days and home isolation for seven days. They are currently in a TMC. The initial days, however, were difficult for the two.

While Prashant was bothered about his wife and child, the fear of a pay cut during the period of hospitalisation and isolation besides, stigma around the disease left Puspa worried. She said people passed unwanted remarks on her children after she was detected positive.

“But I asked them to remain indoors and avoid meeting people”. Puspa said although her employment has a clause of ‘no duty no pay’, she is hopeful that the police department will consider her case. “I spoke to my children regularly over phone while helped bring my anxiety level down. I want to join work immediately after my isolation period ends”, she said. Prashant said in the due course of time, he realised that there is no point of worrying and the focus should be on healing and following the Covid-19 protocol.