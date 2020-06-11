BJP dares Odisha government to probe mask purchase

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mounting a scathing attack on the State Government for allegedly covering up irregularities in the purchase of medical supplies to fight Covid-9, the BJP on Wednesday asked the Government to come clean by ordering an impartial probe. “The people of the State want to know from the Government about the procurement process, price of individual items, the firms that supplied the equipment and the officials involved in the process,” said State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan.

Questioning the silence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the controversy surrounding purchase of medical equipment, the BJP leader said the Government has nothing to hide when it claims that nothing wrong has happened.

Accusing the Government of encouraging corruption even during the time of a pandemic, Harichandan said the BJP has been demanding an impartial probe into the procurement of kits and the Government should accept it to prove its bonafide.

Refuting the allegations, Government chief whip Pramila Mallik said the opposition BJP and the Congress have been making wild allegations against the ruling party to prove their existence. “No corruption has taken place in the procurement. The opposition parties are envious of the rising popularity of the State Government,” she said.