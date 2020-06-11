Former Finance Minister Ghadei stresses reopening of chromite mines

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Former Finance Minister and senior BJD leader Prafulla Chandra Ghadei on Wednesday called for reopening of mines in Sukinda chromite valley as their prolonged closure has affected the livelihood of thousands of workers. “The closure of five chromite ore mines of Sukinda chromite valley following the expiry of their lease since March this year has rendered 5,000 workers jobless. These workers are facing a tough time making ends meet,” he said.

Ghadei said the Union Government has accorded forest and environment clearance for two years in advance to rehabilitate retrenched workers and resume mining operations hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hence, the State Government should take steps to reopen the chromite mines for the greater interest of workers,” he said.

Sukinda chromite ore mine of Tata, BC Mohanty and sons of Kamarda chromite mine, Misrilal Jain of Saruabili chromite mine, Facor of Ostapal chromite mine and IDCOL chromite mine in Sukinda chromite valley have been closed since March 31 this year.

Similarly, six chromites mines of Odisha Mining Corporation, IDCOL and Facor under Sukinda chromite valley have been closed for more than a year.