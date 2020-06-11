Odisha's chariot construction work ‘ahead of schedule’

By Express News Service

PURI: Even as the State Government is yet to take a final call on holding Rath Yatra of the Trinity this year, Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath temple Dr Krishan Kumar on Wednesday said construction of all the three chariots is progressing ahead of schedule. Frames of the chariots are ready and Roopakars have started colouring idols of Parswadebatas that are fixed to the structures.

Instilling hope among servitors over holding of the annual fete, Dr Kumar sought cooperation from them for the rituals to be conducted in days to come. He reviewed the construction work of chariots and other issues during a meeting with Daita and other servitors associated with Rath Yatra on the day.Dr Kumar informed that the temple administration will supply 5,000 handloom masks to servitors of Srimandir prior to Rath Yatra. It has collaborated with Boyanika (Odisha State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd) and some NGOs for the purpose.

He added that servitors of the temple whose livelihood has been hit due to the lockdown since March 20, will soon be provided the second installment of `5,000 as livelihood support. Temple administration has already paid them the first installment of `5000.Meanwhile, in the Anasar Ghara (sick room) of Sri Jagannath temple, treatment of the ailing Trinity is underway. On Wednesday night, the Daita servitors conducted the Phuluri Tela Seba, a treatment method to relieve the deities from body pain and fever. Phuluri Seba is considered an important herbal treatment of the deities who suffered from fever after the ceremonial Snana Purnima.

BJP asks Govt to clear air on Rath Yatra

The BJP on Wednesday asked the Government to clear the air over conducting the annual Rath Yatra on June 23. “With only few days left for the grand ceremony, the silence of the Government has caused anxiety among the people of the State and Jagannath devotees across the globe,” said BJP State general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan.