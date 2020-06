By Express News Service

PARADIP: Members of Kujang Yuva Parishad and Paradip Youth Engineering Association on Wednesday undertook a 20 km padayatra from Kujang to Paradip seeking jobs for migration workers in local industries.

Around 13,000 migrant workers from the district have returned from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other states in the last two months. After discharge from quarantine centres, a large number of them are struggling to make ends meet.