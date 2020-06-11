Worried, Odisha CM asks COVID-19 warriors to care for self

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With more healthcare professionals and service providers testing positive for Covid-19 in the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called for collective responsibility to ensure that infection control measures and personal protection protocols are scrupulously followed in all health facilities and by healthcare workers in the field.

As on Wednesday evening, 58 healthcare professionals, including doctors in both Covid and non-Covid hospitals and 48 non-health workers, engaged in quarantine centres have been infected by coronavirus.

“I have been distressed to note that over the past few weeks there have been instances of service providers in health facilities getting infected with Covid. This points to a probable breach in maintaining infection control practices,” said the Chief Minister while addressing Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs), functionaries of medical colleges and Covid hospitals during a technical workshop through video conference here on Wednesday Naveen reiterated strict adherence to safety protocol. It is essential that safety protocols be meticulously followed by all corona warriors to prevent infection amongst the valuable frontline workers and maintain faith of people on health institutions.

“Healthcare professionals are the strength of the people in this long war. It is a greater responsibility on you that the conduct and protocols followed by you will set example for the people. First ensure your safety and safety of your team. That is the only way we can overcome the present situation,” Naveen emphasised. The Chief Minister asked Health department to ensure that adequate supplies for personal protection and infection control are available at all levels in the field and refresher trainings on such protocols be conducted where required.

As the next few weeks are critical in controlling the spread of Covid as well as monsoon induced other communicable diseases, he directed the Health department to conduct a State-wide integrated campaign for house-to-house active surveillance for Covid, co-morbid conditions, tuberculosis, malaria and diarrhoea.

Naveen appreciated the role of doctors and health workers for their commendable performances in limiting Covid fatality rate and enhancing recovery rate. “You all are important not only for you and your family but also all of us. With our collective efforts we will be able to successfully manage the pandemic and ensure the health of people,” he added.