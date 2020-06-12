STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
38-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment

Barring two days, the State reported more than 100 cases a day for eight days of the month. Of the 136 new cases on Thursday, 134 are from quarantine centres and two local contacts.

Medics prepare to cremate a COVID-19 patient during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Jalandhar

Representational Image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  At a time when the daily count of people testing positive for coronavirus is rising in Odisha, the number of tests has come down to below 4,000 range.

The number of affected included 54 Fire Services personnel who had recently returned from cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal. The State reported one more death as a 38-year-old woman of Bhubaneswar succumbed while undergoing treatment.

She was under prolonged treatment for psoriasis and on immunosuppressant drugs. She had tested positive for Covid-19 and died of septic shock with multi-organ failure. After recovery of 72 patients, the number of active cases stands at 1,020. 

