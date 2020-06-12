Amid corona crisis, child labourers see no better future in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Every day, Sabina Khatun (13) of Dobandha village in the district binds bidis for five to seven hours to earn a meagre Rs 50 to Rs 75.

Similarly, Pramod Behera (14) of Kakata washes dishes in a roadside hotel for Rs 100 per day. For Sabina, Pramod and lakhs of such children who are reeling under poverty as well as lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, World Day Against Child Labour holds no meaning.

Chairman of Odisha Alliance for Child Rights Ranjan Mohanty said child labourers do not get any assistance from the Government.

Most of them grow up without any education and have no knowledge about their rights in the society. They are one of the most vulnerable and marginal groups.

The major problems of street children and child labourers are insecure life, physical and sexual abuse, harassment by law enforcing agencies, lack of access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities and decent employment opportunities.

Mohanty said the lockdown has spelt doom for lakhs of child labourers. Due to closure of roadside hotels, dhabas, garages and shops, many children have lost their jobs.

Besides, lakhs of migrant workers have returned to the State and are without jobs. As a result, children of many returnees have become labourers to support the family’s income.

As per official report, around 17 lakh child labourers are working in different sectors in Odisha. But unofficially, their numbers may be 36 lakh, said State convener of Campaign Against Child Labour Binayak Swain.

World Day Against Child Labour 2020 will focus on the impact of crisis on child labour. The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic and labour market shock have had a huge impact on people’s lives and livelihoods.

This year, the World Day Against Child Labour will be observed as a virtual campaign, Swain said.

Despite the presence of several laws including the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, the social evil is still prevalent in the State.

The cycle of poverty and its implications must be addressed properly, so that families can find other means to survive, he added.