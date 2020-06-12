STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amid corona crisis, child labourers see no better future in Odisha

Chairman of Odisha Alliance for Child Rights Ranjan Mohanty said child labourers do not get any assistance from the Government.

Published: 12th June 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Every day, Sabina Khatun (13) of Dobandha village in the district binds bidis for five to seven hours to earn a meagre Rs 50 to Rs 75.

Similarly, Pramod Behera (14) of Kakata washes dishes in a roadside hotel for Rs 100 per day. For Sabina, Pramod and lakhs of such children who are reeling under poverty as well as lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, World Day Against Child Labour holds no meaning.

Chairman of Odisha Alliance for Child Rights Ranjan Mohanty said child labourers do not get any assistance from the Government.

Most of them grow up without any education and have no knowledge about their rights in the society. They are one of the most vulnerable and marginal groups. 

The major problems of street children and child labourers are insecure life, physical and sexual abuse, harassment by law enforcing agencies, lack of access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities and decent employment opportunities.

Mohanty said the lockdown has spelt doom for lakhs of child labourers. Due to closure of roadside hotels, dhabas, garages and shops, many children have lost their jobs.

Besides, lakhs of migrant workers have returned to the State and are without jobs. As a result, children of many returnees have become labourers to support the family’s income.

As per official report, around 17 lakh child labourers are working in different sectors in Odisha. But unofficially, their numbers may be 36 lakh, said State convener of Campaign Against Child Labour Binayak Swain. 

World Day Against Child Labour 2020 will focus on the impact of crisis on child labour. The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic and labour market shock have had a huge impact on people’s lives and livelihoods.

This year, the World Day Against Child Labour will be observed as a virtual campaign, Swain said.

Despite the presence of several laws including the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, the social evil is still prevalent in the State.

The cycle of poverty and its implications must be addressed properly, so that families can find other means to survive, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha migrant labourers
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp