Inquiry underway in COVID-19 norm violation at funeral in Rourkela

Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani said police administration is examining the video of the procession to identify people who have violated Covid-19 guidelines during the procession.

A man in PPE suit sanitizes the surrounding. (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid mounting criticism over inaction on violation of Covid-19 norms during a funeral procession, Rourkela police on Thursday stated that investigation is underway against people who took out the procession without maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

The funeral procession of a miscreant Dilshad Khan was taken out on Monday evening. He was murdered by a group of unidentified persons at the playground of Railway Colony under Plant Site police limits here on Sunday night. Past enmity is being suspected as the reason behind his killing.

Rourkela police released a statement informing that the body was handed over to his family members but during funeral, over 500 people gathered and took out a procession. None wore masks or maintained social distancing.

A case has been filed into the case under Sections 269 and 34 of the IPC besides, Section 3 of Epidemic Act on Monday. Investigation is underway. 

Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani said police administration is examining the video of the procession to identify people who have violated Covid-19 guidelines during the procession. The Plant Site police have completed investigation into the murder case and the culprits are likely to be produced in the court on Friday. 

Meanwhile, the Rourkela Bar Association (RBA) has demanded transfer of the SP for police inaction in the case. RBA president Ramesh Chandra Bal and secretary Akshay Sahu wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding transfer of the SP. Bal alleged that the SP has no coordination with other senior officers of the administration leading to the chaotic and threatening situation amid the pandemic.

