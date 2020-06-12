STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC extends interim protections till July 15

With this, the advisory to Odisha Police that formed part of the May 5 order will also remain extended till July 15.

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday extended all interim protections given by any court, authority and tribunal till July 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On May 5, the HC had extended the court orders on eviction, anticipatory bail, interim bail and parole till June 18.

The Court had advised the police to not arrest any accused in a cognizable offence with sentence up to seven years without complying with the provisions of Section 41(A) of CrPC, unless there is a necessity to maintain law and order. 

The May 5 order was issued on a PIL filed by advocate Bijaya Kumar Ragada.The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Savitri Ratho extended the May 5 order till July 15 in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation. The Registry had listed the PIL on special mention as the HC will remain closed from June 13 to 24.

The Court had issued the order “with a view to ensure that the litigants and citizens do not suffer on account of their inability to approach the court of law due to the lockdown”.

Justice Savitri Ratho  takes oath as HC judge 

Cuttack: Justice Savitri Ratho was sworn in as a new judge of the Orissa High Court on Thursday. Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq administered the oath of office in a restricted function strictly adhering to social distancing.

With the joining of Ratho, the number of judges in the High Court increased to 16 against a sanctioned strength of 27.

Ratho has become the third woman to become a judge of the Orissa High Court after Amiya Kumari Padhi and Sanju Panda.

While Home Secretary Sanjiv Chopra read out the warrant of appointment issued by Rashtrapati Bhawan, judges, Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija, RDC (Central) Anil Samal, Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi and Collector Bhawani Shankar Chayani among others attended the oath taking ceremony. 
 

