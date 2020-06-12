Probe initiated into tonsuring incident

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district administration on Thursday started inquiry into the alleged tonsuring of two girls of Mali community by villagers of Badaliguda in Jeypore block.

On June 8, leaders of Mali Samaj Bikash Parishad had met the Collector and SP to demand immediate action against those involved in the act.

According to sources, one Arjun Mali, a member of the community, had died on May 17. But, the last rituals could not be performed as he had no son.

When his two daughters came forward to conduct the rites, the villagers including some relatives did not allow them on grounds they had accepted food from lower castes earlier. Some villagers asked the girls to shave their head in order to participate in the tenth day death rituals.

They were allowed to take part only after complying with the diktat.

The duo had then informed the Mali Samaj about the incident. Jeypore Sub Collector LN Behera said, “We will take necessary action as per law after the inquiry is over.”