Quarantine over, migrant returnees clamour for jobs in Odisha

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The migrant workers who rushed back to their native places amid the coronavirus lockdown are now faced with the stark reality of being jobless.

In the last three months, around three lakh migrant workers have returned to Ganjam district. Another two lakh workers are expected to arrive in the district in the coming days.

Initially, the workers felt a sense of victory after reaching their native places. They had left behind the hunger and suffering at their places of work which turned into cages due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

But now, it looks like a disaster as the returnees cannot find any means to eke out a living after completing their mandatory quarantine period.

Pradeep Patra of Hinjili, who returned from Surat, said he left his workplace as the company was closed due to lockdown. After all his savings were exhausted, he decided to return to his village. He has now started searching for a job to maintain his livelihood but to no avail.

“The State Government had assured to provide jobs under MGNREGS. But the work provided is inadequate. We don’t want to be a burden on our parents who are also facing facing hardships due to the crisis. And we cannot go back to our workplaces as those are Covid-19 hot spots. We are willing to work here and the Government should provide employment opportunities for us,” he said.

Patra said the migrant workers of Ganjam working in spinning mills at Surat are skilled. “The Government of Gujarat benefits from our skills. If Odisha Government sets up such industries here, the migration will be less and the workers will contribute to the State exchequer,” he added.Budhia Swain and Babula Swain of Kamalapadar village under Khalikote block also echoed similar views.

Meanwhile, Prabasi Odia Samaj Trust of Surat has urged Odisha Government to register the names of all migrant workers who have returned to the State. On Wednesday, a eight-member team of the trust reached Ganjam to inquire about the plight of the migrant returnees.

Led by the Trust president Pradeep Sahu, the team on Thursday visited Kabisuryanagar and Beguniapada and interacted with the returnees who worked at spinning mills in Surat. Sahu said due to the callous attitude of Odisha Government, Odia workers have been suffering since the last four decades.

“Our people lost their jobs after closure of mills due to the lockdown and returned to their native places in a miserable condition. The Gujarat Government has only given assurances to pay the salary during the lockdown months but has taken no steps in this regard so far.”

Sahu said the team will tour across the Ganjam and other districts to know the plight of Surat returnees.

He further said no Odia worker will leave for Surat till they are registered by Odisha Government. The State Government should also appoint a nodal officer at Surat to solve the problems faced by Odia workers there. Besides, it should be ensured that mill owners at Surat provide PF, ESI, life insurance and other benefits to Odia workers.

Meanwhile, sources said some workers of Khalikote block have left for Surat after their quarantine period came to an end.