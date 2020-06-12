STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 1.25-cr fine collected for not wearing masks in Odisha

The Chief Minister appreciated the lockdown enforcement by the police and showing its humane face to help many poor migrants.

Published: 12th June 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

bhubaneswar lockdown

Commuters showing their ID cards to security personnel in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanathan Swain, EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha police has collected fines totalling Rs 1.25 crore from people for not wearing face masks in public places, DGP Abhay said on Friday.

Participating in a videoconference meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the DGP said Rs 11.74 lakh was collected towards violation of social distancing norms and Rs 1.03 lakh for night curfew violations.

Abhay said 53 cases of domestic violence were found after communicating with 9,205 complainants during the lockdown period.

The Chief Minister appreciated the lockdown enforcement by the police and showing its humane face to help many poor migrants.

"I would like to appreciate all of you for the hard work you and your teams have put in the last 3 months for creating awareness amongst people and enforcing the lockdown," said Patnaik.

He appreciated the police efforts to come to the rescue of thousands of poor migrant workers walking on roads to return to their native villages and towns.

"My appeal for 'Zero walking inside Odisha' for inter-state migrants was implemented in letter and spirit because of systematic and coordinated hard work," he added.

The Chief Minister also recorded his sincere appreciation for the good work done by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Service in relief and restoration operations in West Bengal after super cyclone Amphan.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp