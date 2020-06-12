South-west monsoon touch for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The south-west monsoon entered Odisha on Thursday and covered Malkangiri, Koraput districts along with parts of Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts, stated a release of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Last year, monsoon had arrived in the State on June 21.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during the next 48 hours. Monsoon is expected to cover the entire State within next four days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The low pressure area over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts and an associated cyclonic circulation, a trough running from north Rajasthan to the cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure and a cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood will enhance rainfall activity assisting in advancement of monsoon in Odisha, said Das.

Met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Nabarangpur and Nuapada districts while heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kalahandi, Koraput, Kandhamal, Balangir and Ganjam districts on Friday.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places in Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts on Saturday.

Daringbadi received 25 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, Baripada 10.2 mm, Sambalpur 10 mm and Rayagada 9 mm. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 6.8 mm and 4 mm rainfall respectively during the same period.