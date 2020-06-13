CDVO held with Rs 3.91 lakh

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR: The chief district veterinary officer (CDVO) of Baripada was arrested by Vigilance sleuths and an unaccounted cash of Rs 3.91 lakh seized from him on Friday.The anti-corruption agency’s officers were tipped off about CDVO Dr Abhay Tripathy allegedly seeking illegal gratification from his subordinate staff. Vigilance sleuths of Balasore division kept a vigil on his movement and intercepted him at Hatapada on Betnoti-Badasahi Road in Mayurbhanj while he was proceeding towards Bhubaneswar in a car.

Tripathy was carrying a hand bag containing five envelopes in which the money was kept. He could not give an account of the money satisfactorily.Raids were carried out at Tripathy’s house in Bhubaneswar’s Khandagiri area and his office chamber and rented accommodation at Baripada. Balasore division Vigilance SP Santosh Kumar Mishra said Tripathy was collecting bribe for transfers and providing contractual employment to the job aspirants. Further investigation is on, he added.