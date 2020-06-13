STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four years on, VIMSAR’s sewerage plan in limbo

Even though PHEO authorities served several notices to the firm to resume work and complete the project at the earliest, there was no response from the latter. 

Doctors and health staff at the Corona OPD in Odisha's VIMSAR. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Integrated Sewerage System at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla remains a non-starter, even though four years have passed since it was proposed. The Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), which has been entrusted to execute the work, had entered into an agreement with a Kolkata-based firm Trans Organic Corporation (TOC) in 2016 to carry out the work. But the Corporation suspended activities after some preliminary work. 

Even though PHEO authorities served several notices to the firm to resume work and complete the project at the earliest, there was no response from the latter. Consequently, an agreement termination notice was sent to the firm and its tender cancelled. Commenting on the stalemate, sub divisional officer (SDO) of PHEO, Burla, AK Bhuyan said after cancelling the tender, PHEO authorities had planned to float a fresh tender for the project. But in the meantime, TOC moved the Odisha High Court challenging the tender cancellation and the court had granted interim stay on it. 

“However, we recently appealed to the High Court to lift the stay order and allow us to proceed. We are ready to float the tender immediately after the stay is vacated,” said Bhuyan.   Under the project, a 2.6 MLD conventional sewerage treatment plant has been proposed to be set up on the premises of the VIMSAR at an estimated cost of ` 7.6 crore.

This apart, some sewer lines have also been proposed to be replaced under the project. Once the project is materialised, the waste water, generated from the tertiary health care centre of the region, will be released to the public drain after treatment.  Currently, in the absence of integrated sewerage, wastewater generated from the 1,000-bed Government-run hospital is being released to the public drain without treatment which is hazardous.

