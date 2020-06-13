STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GI tag for Gajapati date palm jaggery sought

Odisha Government has sought GI tag for famous Gajapati date palm jaggery.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Government has sought GI tag for famous Gajapati date palm jaggery. The application with all supporting documents and test reports was submitted at GI Registry office, Chennai on Friday for obtaining the recognition. Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) established at Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar provided technical guidance and support for preparing necessary documentation, technical and scientific investigation by involving team of research scientists and Odisha Rajya Talguda Samabaya Sangha Ltd.

Khajuri Gur (date palm jaggery) produced by Gajapati farmers is free from pesticides and harmful chemicals. There are nine producer societies in five blocks and nearly 1,500 farmers are engaged for date palm cultivation for their livelihood.Head of IPFC-CTTC Sachi Kanta Kar said Gajapati date palm jaggery has medicinal value and used in preparation of ayurvedic medicines. The jaggery is also used by the diabetic patients as it contains less sugar content than sugar cane jaggery, crystal sugar and other sweetener agents, he said.

The date palm jaggery of Gajapati has 94.1 per cent (pc) invert sugar and 82.5 pc sucrose content.The application has been accepted after scrutinisation and review by the competent authorities at GI office.
Last year, the State had bagged GI tag for its sweetmeat ‘Odishara Rasagola’ and ‘Kandhamal Haldi’.

