Havildar infected, Motu cops quarantined in PS

A Havildar of Motu police station, who was deployed at the inter-State check post in Motu, is among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Malkangiri district on Friday. 

Published: 13th June 2020 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Motu police station which has been declared a containment zone I Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A Havildar of Motu police station, who was deployed at the inter-State check post in Motu, is among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Malkangiri district on Friday. 
The havildar along with other staff of Motu police station was engaged in allowing passage to 52,500 migrant labourers from other states who have entered the district through the border from March till date. 
While Motu police station has been declared a containment zone, all the 70 police personnel have been quarantined in the police station. Their swab samples will be sent for test, informed SP Rishikesh D Khilari. 

As an alternative arrangement, 30 personnel including four officers of MV-79 police station have been deputed to Motu to temporarily take over the border check post for its smooth functioning. The other two positive patients were in a TMC at Korukonda block and had come in contact with a previous positive patient who was quarantined in the facility. One is a Tamil Nadu returnee and the other is an attendant at the TMC.

