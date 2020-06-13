Medical neglect cry in patient’s death  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Tension flared up at Chhendipada hospital on Thursday night after a 51-year-old patient died due to alleged medical negligence.The patient was identified as Dillip Kumar Mohanty of Deogarh. Sources said Mohanty fell sick following which his family members rushed him to Chhendipada hospital at around 11 pm. The nurse attended to him and sent for the doctor who was at his residence. However, the doctor did not turn up.

The patient’s family members also went to the doctor’s residence but failed to convince him to come to the hospital. They then informed local police who reached the hospital and went to the doctor’s residence but to no avail. In the meantime, Mohanty’s condition became serious and he succumbed on Friday morning. Following Mohanty’s death, his family members and relatives refused to release the body for postmortem and demanded action against the doctor. On being informed, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Pratap Behera rushed to the spot and promised action against the erring doctor.

The CDMO said he has ordered a probe into the incident. Necessary action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report, he said.Meanwhile, Mohanty’s brother lodged a complaint with Chhendipada police in this connection. IIC Kanak Majhi said after getting a call from the deceased patient’s family members, police went to the doctor’s residence but in vain. A case has been registered basing on the complaint of the deceased’s brother and investigation is on.