Spinning mill revival demand to aid jobless returnees   

Established in 1985 by then local MLA and former minister Basant Biswal, the mill was a source of livelihood for nearly 1400 persons.

Published: 13th June 2020 09:02 AM

The closed Sarala Spinning Mill at Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district I Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Demand for revival of Sarala Spinning Mill in Tirtol has gathered momentum following the return of thousands of migrant workers to the district due to the coronavirus crisis. Nearly, 13,000 migrant workers, who were employed in different factories including jute and textile mills, have returned to Jagatsinghpur after losing their jobs due to the pandemic. After completion of the mandatory 14-day quarantine, the workers are now struggling to find employment opportunities in their native places. In view of the situation, many have demanded reopening of the closed spinning mill.

Established in 1985 by then local MLA and former minister Basant Biswal, the mill was a source of livelihood for nearly 1400 persons. It was functioning under Odisha State Cooperative Spinning Mills Federation Ltd (SPINFED). However, the mill incurred huge losses due to mismanagement, overstaffing and shortage of raw materials. In the 1999 Super Cyclone, it was badly damaged and subsequently declared closed. 

In 2014, the State Government had come planned to revive the mill through private participation but the proposal could not materialise.Local Congress leader Debendra Mallick, who submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Jagatsinghpur Collector in this regard, said, “Despite several missives to the State Government, the mill is yet to be revived. Now is the best time to reopen the mill since the migrant returnees are finding it difficult to eke out a living. If the closed facility is not reopened soon, we will launch a stir,” he threatened.

Many migrant workers supported Mallick’s demand. “We are living in miserable condition due to paucity of funds. If steps are taken to resume operations in the mill, many returnees will be able to get jobs and maintain their livelihood,” said a worker. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said the district administration has planned to submit a proposal to the Government for reopening the spinning mill with modern and advanced technology for the larger interest of people.

