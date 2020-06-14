225 Odisha hits double century in highest spike 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single day spike of 225 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the tally to 3,723. Cuttack district saw a whopping rise with 92 cases in the last 24 hours while Ganjam added 20 more cases, Khurda (19), Kandhamal (15) and Balangir (12). Of the 225 cases, 196 were from quarantine centres and 29 local contacts. Most of the cases detected in quarantine centres are imported from Gujarat, Maharashtra, New Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and the local cases are contacts of previous positive patients, the Health department stated.

Of the 92 cases in Cuttack district, 91 are from rural pockets outside the municipal corporation area. While 89 persons are recent returnees and in quarantine, the remaining two are forntline workers - one of whom is based at Bhubaneswar. Sources said 11 frontline workers, including the sub divisional police officer and inspector in-charge of Chhatrapur police station in Ganjam district have tested positive for novel coronavirus. They were primary contacts of earlier positive cases.

Two women doctors of Narla community health centre (CHC) in Kalahandi also tested positive for Covid-19 leading to its temporary shutdown for sanitisation. They had reportedly came in contact with a migrant worker, who had recently returned from Telangana. The case load is high in 11 northern and coastal Odisha districts with Ganjam having the most 678 cases.

The rest 17 western and southern and central Odisha districts have registered less than 100 cases each, barring two districts of Sundargarh (123) and Balangir (141). The State has recorded 729 cases in the last five days and positivity rate has constantly been over three per cent for over a fortnight now. Meanwhile, after 120 patients recovered on Saturday, the number of active cases came down to 1,116. Nabarangpur and Sonepur have no active case currently.