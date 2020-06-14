STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Action against three doctors sought for assault on tribal colleague

 The Odisha Munda Students Association (OMSA) on Saturday sought the arrest of three doctors of a private hospital for assaulting one of their tribal colleagues. 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The Odisha Munda Students Association (OMSA) on Saturday sought the arrest of three doctors of a private hospital for assaulting one of their tribal colleagues. Members of the association met Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas and threatened to take to the streets if their demand is not met. OMSA district president Mangal Singh said on June 2, doctors Aiswaryaraj Pati, Lalmohan Majhi and Laxmikanta Pati had beaten up their colleague Parmeswar Singh apparently for no reason after he had returned home from duty. 

The three doctors also allegedly misbehaved with Dr Singh, called him an ‘adivasi’ and threatened him with dire consequences. Dr Singh had filed an FIR with the Town police station against his colleagues and a case was registered under sections 249/323, 294/506/34 of IPC and section 3 (1) of SC/ST Act. 
However, the accused have not yet been arrested even after 12 days of the incident, said Mangal. 

He said the doctors had been conducting ultrasound of patients despite not being authorised or trained on the procedure. Parshottamdas said investigation into the matter is on from all angles as a counter case has been filed against Dr Singh by Dr Pati under sections 294/323/506 of IPC. 

