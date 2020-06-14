Carcass of jumbo calf found

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Carcass of a four-month-old elephant calf with cut marks on its neck was found floating in a water body inside the Rudkpedi reserve forest under Panposh range on Saturday. Rourkela Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dilip Sahu informed that although it appeared like accidental drowning, a cut mark was found near the calf’s neck during examination of the carcass.

He suspects the calf might have got trapped in a snare illegally laid at some point of the forest to catch small animals. The elephant calf after getting trapped might have died in its struggle to get free and the accused disposed the carcass in the water body to give it a colour of accidental drowning. The ACF said local villagers might be involved in the killing and investigation is underway.