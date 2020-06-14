Covid warriors in virus grip  

By Express News Service

Two police officers of Chatrapur and nine other frontline workers tested positive for coronavirus in Ganjam as the district reported 20 new cases on Saturday. Inspector in-charge (IIC) of Chatrapur police station and Chatrapur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) have been infected by the disease, informed Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai. He said the two officers, who are currently in home quarantine, may have contracted the disease during their visits to institutional quarantine facilities. Swab samples of the other staff of the police station and SDPO office have been sent for test and if found positive, they will also be quarantined, the SP said.

The Ganjam administration has, however, not given out the details of nine other Covid warriors who have been infected. An anganwadi worker of Badabaranga village under Chikti block also tested positive on the day.Similarly in Balangir, two healthcare workers, deployed in the isolation ward of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital and a Covid care centre at Government ITI in Balangir, tested positive. CDMO Nayaran Thanapati informed that the two health staff were in home isolation and have been shifted to Covid hospital for treatment.

A gram rakhi was among the 16 new cases that came to fore in Kalahandi district on Saturday. This is the highest single day spike in cases in the district so far. The gram rakhi was deployed at a TMC. Fourteen are returnees from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka and were quarantined at TMCs while, one had returned from Russia and lodged in Jaipatna quarantine facility. The district has 36 active cases now.

Thirteen cases have been detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the district tally to 143. All of them were returnees and lodged in TMCs. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra informed that there are only 57 active cases in the district.

Arrest of theft accused lands cops in quarantine

Puri: As many as 25 policemen of Puri district were sent to home quarantine on Saturday after they were found to have come in contact with a theft accused they had arrested.The accused was arrested on June 9 and forwarded to court on June 11. Later, he was remanded to jail custody by the magistrate. His swab sample was sent for test which came positive on the day. This led to quarantine of 15 personnel of Satpada police outpost and 10 from Brahmagiri police station.

Meanwhile, Puri Collector Balwant Singh has declared villages under Satyabadi block as containment zones. Two positive cases each were detected in Dangura village and Pakhimund while one report came from Jaypur Mahamaya Sahi, all under Satyabadi block. All containment norms would be enforced from Saturday midnight. Fifteen cases were reported on the day while two patients discharged after they recovered.