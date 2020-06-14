HC orders re-examination of life convict for kidney transplant

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The controversy over necessity of transplantation of kidney of a life convict serving life sentence in Puri jail has intensified with the Orissa High Court ordering a fresh examination by an independent medical board.The HC direction came after the State Government claimed on the basis of a medical board’s report that there is no need for kidney transplant of the convict while the report has been challenged on grounds of lack of fresh evaluation.

In its order, the bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswajit Mohanty said, “Considering the fact that petitioner Raj Kishore Bhol has been readmitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and is presently undergoing treatment in Nephrology department, we consider it proper to direct that a medical board consisting of professors of Urology, Nephrology, Medicine, Orthopaedics and Neurology of SCBMCH should examine the petitioner-appellant afresh within a week and submit its report for appraisal by this Court.”

“It is made clear that if the above noted doctors find that there is need for spinal surgery/kidney transplantation, necessary arrangement be made by the Government in any hospital of the choice of petitioner-appellant,” the bench said.The Court expected submission of the report by June 25, the date fixed for next hearing on the matter.

On February 1, the 65-year-old petitioner had challenged in the HC his conviction in a murder case by the Court of First Additional Sessions Judge, Puri. Later, an affidavit was filed along with medical papers by his counsel Dayananda Mohapatra indicating that he is suffering from severe kidney damage and he needs immediate organ transplant.

On May 14, the Court directed the Superintendent of Puri jail to produce Raj Kishore before a medical board and directed the Government to make necessary arrangements for the kidney transplant if the board feels there is immediate need for it.On May 26, the Government submitted the medical report which had opined that no renal replacement therapy, including kidney transplantation, is required. However, Mohapatra challenged it pointing out that the medical board’s report has been prepared on the basis of report issued by the DHH on May 9 and demanded a fresh test.