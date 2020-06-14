Headmaster held for molesting girl

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Singla police on Saturday arrested headmaster of Nahanjra Primary School Ganesh Chandra Sahoo for allegedly molesting a girl student. The incident took place on June 10 when the victim, who resides near the school, had gone to fetch water from a tube-well on its premises. Sahoo allegedly called the girl to his office and molested her.

He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. However, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents after reaching home following which her father lodged a case with the police. Sahoo, who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested under POCSO Act-2012 and will be produced before the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate on Sunday, said Singla IIC Prasanta Kumar Jena.