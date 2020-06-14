Irked over lack of amenities, returnees block highway

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : Traffic was disrupted for around an hour on NH-353, after hundreds of migrant workers staged a road blockade complaining lack of amenities at a distribution centre in Silda village where they were kept after their return from Telangana. Sources said, a Shramik Special train, carrying 2,179 migrants from Telangana reached Nuapada railway station at around 1 am on Saturday. The workers and their families were shifted to a distribution centre on the premises of National College here. Another train, carrying 2,329 workers reached the station at around 3 am.

They were kept at two distribution centres at Gyanjyoti Public School and police field. Owing to shortage of buses, only 500 returnees could be sent to their designated temporary medical centres and the rest were asked to wait. In the meantime, several migrants complained of lack of basic amenities including shortage of water, at the distribution centres. The failure of the officials in charge of the centres to arrange water tankers as it was too early in the morning irked the workers who gathered around the highway at around 8.30 am.

NH-353 connects Raipur with Gopalpur. As the returnees blocked the road, vehicles coming from both sides were stranded near National College for more than half-an-hour. The workers relented after Sub-Collector Taranisen Naik along with other officials reached the spot and held discussions with them.

Naik said adequate arrangements were made for the returnees after they called off their agitation.