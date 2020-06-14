STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Irked over lack of amenities, returnees block highway

They were kept at two distribution centres at Gyanjyoti Public School and police field.

Published: 14th June 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : Traffic was disrupted for around an hour on NH-353, after hundreds of migrant workers staged a road blockade complaining lack of amenities at a distribution centre in Silda village where they were kept after their return from Telangana. Sources said, a Shramik Special train, carrying 2,179 migrants from Telangana reached Nuapada railway station at around 1 am on Saturday. The workers and their families were shifted to a distribution centre on the premises of National College here. Another train, carrying 2,329 workers reached the station at around 3 am.

They were kept at two distribution centres at Gyanjyoti Public School and police field. Owing to shortage of buses, only 500 returnees could be sent to their designated temporary medical centres and the rest were asked to wait. In the meantime, several migrants complained of lack of basic amenities including shortage of water, at the distribution centres. The failure of the officials in charge of the centres to arrange water tankers as it was too early in the morning irked the workers who gathered around the highway at around 8.30 am. 

NH-353 connects Raipur with Gopalpur. As the returnees blocked the road, vehicles coming from both sides were stranded near National College for more than half-an-hour. The workers relented after Sub-Collector Taranisen Naik along with other officials reached the spot and held discussions with them. 
Naik said adequate arrangements were made for the returnees after they called off their agitation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp