NINL worker commits suicide

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Distressed over non-payment of salary for the last four months, a worker of Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) in Kalinga Nagar committed suicide on Saturday. The deceased, Kishore Jena of Sarangpur village, was working in the sinter plant of NINL. Sources said he had lost his mental balance after not receiving salary for last four months. His body was found hanging in his house on the day.

NINL employees have not been receiving their wages after the plant was closed three months back. The workers, under the banner of Nilachal Banchao Milita Mancha had urged the Central and State Governments to resume operations at the plant but in vain.

The workers had also brought the issue to the notice of the district administration. A tripartite discussion among the workers, NINL authorities and the district administration was held last week after which MMTC, a major shareholder in the defunct firm, was approached to pay at least a month’s salary to the employees. However, MMTC refused to extend any assistance to NINL.