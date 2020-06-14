No chariot to be pulled in Sabara Srikhetra  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a first, there will be no Rath Yatra celebration outside the Sabara Srikhetra temple in Koraput this year due to the Covid-19 health pandemic.The rituals and pulling of chariot will be conducted in a low-key manner within the Jagannath temple premises this time, said Collector Madhusudan Mishra. This is for the first time such a step is being taken since inception of the temple in 1972.

Besides, there will be no pulling of chariots in any of the 20 other Jagannath temples across the district.

In a directive to all tehsildars and management committees of Jagannath temples on Saturday, the Collector asked them to conduct only the Rath Yatra rituals inside the temple while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines but not pull chariots.

At Sabara Srikhetra, the carpenters have built a mini chariot in which the deities would be seated and it will be pulled within the temple premises, in continuance with the tradition. Only eight sevayats will conduct all the rituals and pull the chariot. Instead of the Mausi Maa temple, the three deities would be kept in a room inside the temple during the nine-day sojourn.