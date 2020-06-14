STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Ganjam district administration imposes total lockdown till June 30

The district administration was till now allowing people to venture outside their homes from 7 am to 7 pm.

Published: 14th June 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers travel to their native places on a trailer in Ganjam

Migrant workers travel to their native places on a trailer in Ganjam. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: Worried over a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Ganjam, the administration on Sunday announced complete lockdown in the district till the end of June in an effort to break the chain of infection, an official said.

Ganjam is at present on top of the COVID-19 list of the state after reporting 682 cases, of which 595 persons have recovered and six died, the official said.

"The move aims at containing the possibility of spread of COVID-19 to the community," said Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The lockdown restrictions will be in place for 19 hours a day till June 30, he said.

There will be relaxation of the restrictions from 7 am to 12 noon when people can step outside their homes for essential purposes.

Shops have been permitted to remain open during those five hours, the official said.

The district administration was till now allowing people to venture outside their homes from 7 am to 7 pm.

Before imposing total lockdown, the administration has taken feedback from different sections of the people, including elected representatives, social activists and others, the collector said.

During the period, essential services like medicine shops will be allowed to remain open, while vehicles from railway stations and hospitals can operate.

Banks and government offices will function as usual, he said.

People will be allowed to carry out livelihood programmes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and agriculture-related works, he added.

Transport services, including motorbike, car, and bus services would be prohibited from plying during the period, he said.

Ganjam which had remained a green zone till May 1 without any novel coronavirus patient, reported a rise in the number of cases with the influx of migrant workers, who returned from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Migrant workers started arriving to the coastal state since April 28 and over two lakh migrants have returned so far.

After returning, they are placed under quarantine in temporary medical centers (TMC) and then in home isolation.

Around one lakh people are now under home quarantine after completing their institutional quarantine, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Ganjam lockdown COVID 19 cases coronavirus infection
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp