Patient at VIMSAR tests positive, staff isolated

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Five staff of VIMSAR including three doctors were quarantined after a pregnant woman, who was admitted to the gynaecology ward of the hospital, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The other health staff include a nurse and a group-D worker of the hospital. A 28-year-old woman from Jharkhand, who is eight months pregnant, was shifted to VIMSAR on Friday after being referred from IGH-Rourkela. Before admitting her to the gynecology department of the hospital, the doctors found out that she had Covid-19 symptoms. Her swab samples were collected and she was shifted to the isolation ward. Later in the night, she tested positive and shifted back to Rourkela Covid-19 hospital.

During primary tracing, it was found out that the woman had travelled from Goa to Jharkhand, where she was under quarantine for 10 days. She was admitted to a nursing home there for jaundice after the isolation period but her condition deteriorated and the woman was referred to IGH and then VIMSAR. Spokesperson of VIMSAR Benudhar Pandey said since the doctors and staffs had come in direct contact with the patient, they have been sent to quarantine. The other patients who were in the ward in which the woman was admitted, have also been sent to the isolation ward. The gynaecology ward and labour room have been sanitised.