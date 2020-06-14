Patient’s relatives ransack hospital OPD 

PURI: Relatives of a man, who died allegedly due to medical negligence, ransacked the OPD of the district headquarters hospital here on Saturday. They alleged that the doctor, attending to Sarat Mahapatra from Ura village in Sadar block, wrongly administered an injection without proper diagnosis before referring him to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack as a result of which, he died. The relatives were joined by hundreds of residents from Ura who demanded legal action against the doctor. CDMO Dr Nilakanth Mishra said an inquiry would be conducted into the allegation.
