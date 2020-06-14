STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raja, a humble affair this year

The Raja festival this year is going to be a private affair in households in the port city. 

Published: 14th June 2020 01:27 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP/ANGUL/JAJPUR  : The Raja festival this year is going to be a private affair in households in the port city. The Covid-19 pandemic and cyclone Amphan have played spoilsport and the festival, which brings people together has lost its charm to restrictions on public gatherings. The social distancing norm and the festivities simply cannot be observed together and due to this people have decided to make it a private affair. 

President of Jagannath Lalit Kala Sansad Surendra Kumar Sahoo said various traditional games and cultural programmes are organised by his outfit on Raja every year.  However, this year the celebrations would be muted. Premalata Barik of the town said Raja provides a great platform for women especially housewives and young girls to prove their artistic skills. “However, coronavirus has taken the sheen off the festival. We have decided to celebrate the festival at home with our families,” she said. 

Meanwhile, in  Angul, Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty on Saturday urged people to refrain from gathering at marketplaces during the three-day festival. “I appeal people to stay indoors and come out of their homes only if necessary,” he said, adding those who violate the norms will be penalised. 

Similarly, the district administration of Jajpur has banned any congregation during the festival. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by people till June 16. 
As per an order issued by the Collector, traditional games associated with the festival and feasts have been banned across the district. Das said any violation will invite stringent action. 

